Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.48 and last traded at C$16.65. Approximately 61,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 70,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.84. The firm has a market cap of C$677.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3214225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

