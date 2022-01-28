Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $456.62 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $456.62 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,764.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.11 or 0.06710326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00288716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00780471 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00399827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00239664 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,381,367,312 coins and its circulating supply is 29,568,394,627 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

