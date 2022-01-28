NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $28.17 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $28.17 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042547 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107044 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

