Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.