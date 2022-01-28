Nestree Hits Market Cap of $13.51 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Nestree has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,396.25 or 1.00045402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00077146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00447093 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

