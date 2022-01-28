Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $158,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $386.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

