NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,594,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.60% of NetScout Systems worth $231,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

