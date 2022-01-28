NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, an increase of 423.9% from the December 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.36.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

