Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post sales of $316.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.83 million and the highest is $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

