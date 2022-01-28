Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

1/26/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $114.00.

1/20/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

1/20/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

1/7/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

