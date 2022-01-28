Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00108407 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

