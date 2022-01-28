New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of New Residential Investment worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,910,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.