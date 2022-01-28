New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

