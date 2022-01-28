New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of New York Community Bancorp worth $43,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

