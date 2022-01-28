New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

