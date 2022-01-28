New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.41

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get New York Times alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.