Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.79

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 216215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

