Newscrypto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.