Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $34.37 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

