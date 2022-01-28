Newton (NEW) Trading Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $2.39 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.37 or 0.99714510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051605 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

