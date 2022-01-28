NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $1,971.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00289751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

