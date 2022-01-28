Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 8,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 122,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
