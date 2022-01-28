Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 8,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 122,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

