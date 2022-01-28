NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 18.5%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) shares shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.64. 296,992 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 149,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 19.90 and a current ratio of 21.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

