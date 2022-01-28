NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 33,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 37,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.