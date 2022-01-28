NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NexGen Energy worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.71 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

