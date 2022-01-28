NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 33,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 232,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market cap of C$47.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78.

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

