NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,080.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00781799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00239304 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00039429 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004427 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

