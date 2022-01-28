NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $490,680.53 and approximately $378.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00293455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

