NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. NEXT has a total market cap of $510,933.68 and $3,895.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00289795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

