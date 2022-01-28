Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading Down 9.4%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

