NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

