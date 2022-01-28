NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,285,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,360,111 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $72.51.

Specifically, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

