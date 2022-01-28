Nexus Achieves Market Cap of $21.78 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Nexus has a market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $551,526.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,603,950 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

