NFTLootBox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,624.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.21 or 0.00081808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $682,701.50 and $26,624.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

