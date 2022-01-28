Niftyx Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $156,856.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $156,856.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

