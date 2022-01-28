Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,472 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,472 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,000. SEA makes up about 2.4% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Macquarie cut their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

SE stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.62. 184,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

