Night Owl Capital Management LLC Buys 976 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.3% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.83. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $1,330,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,709 shares of company stock valued at $320,112,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

