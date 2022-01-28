Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $12.07 on Friday, reaching $218.22. 233,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $420.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

