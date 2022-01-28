Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $157.93. 59,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,523,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

