Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 7.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Shopify by 67.6% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after purchasing an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 27.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $11.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $804.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,426.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

