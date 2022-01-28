Night Owl Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Goosehead Insurance accounts for 0.7% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.15. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,786. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

