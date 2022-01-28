Night Owl Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,203 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 623.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 285,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 898.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,767. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.