Night Owl Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.62. 124,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

