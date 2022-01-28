Nimiq Price Down 9.6% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and $1.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,486,159,978 coins and its circulating supply is 8,871,909,978 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

