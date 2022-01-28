Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.39

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $1.3425 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

