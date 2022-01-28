Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

