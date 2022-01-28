NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.52

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 58946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

