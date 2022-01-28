Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 154,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 318,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.