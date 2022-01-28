NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.46. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,619 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NL Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

