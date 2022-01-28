NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.46. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,619 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $324.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.
About NL Industries (NYSE:NL)
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.