Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Noah stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Noah has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

